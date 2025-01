Wind blown Tree's

While driving out to the Blueberry farm the other day I was pleased that I was not driving and my camera was very handy and had time to get ready before we drove past these lovely old Pohutukawa tree's. They are on top of a hill and exposed to the strong westerlies hence their lean.. Considering I was doing a drive by shot and through a pretty dirty farm ute windscreen I was pretty pleased with this shot..