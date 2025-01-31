Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4282
Straw Flowers...
I bought some Strawflowers just before Christmas and they have come ahead nicely over the last week.. Picked a few this morning and thought they deserved a photo shoot. Used my 50mm lens on my #2 camera..
Great on black..
31st January 2025
31st Jan 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
5389
photos
174
followers
202
following
1173% complete
View this month »
4275
4276
4277
4278
4279
4280
4281
4282
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
31st January 2025 11:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
pink
,
straw
Dianne
ace
I love strawflowers. Great pic.
January 31st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close