Farewell to the Hercules..

...What's all the noise about.. Today we had a heads up that the last 3 of the NZ Air Forces Hercules were going to be making their final flight down the country and it looked as if it could of been near us.. We had to make a decision as to where we would get the best view. We settled on the highest point, and the girls happened to be in this paddock. The seemed to be unperturbed with all the noise. They have been in active service since 1965, and are getting replaced by Super Hercules.

It was quite a sight to see.