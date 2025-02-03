Previous
Farewell to the Hercules..

...What's all the noise about.. Today we had a heads up that the last 3 of the NZ Air Forces Hercules were going to be making their final flight down the country and it looked as if it could of been near us.. We had to make a decision as to where we would get the best view. We settled on the highest point, and the girls happened to be in this paddock. The seemed to be unperturbed with all the noise. They have been in active service since 1965, and are getting replaced by Super Hercules.
It was quite a sight to see.
3rd February 2025 3rd Feb 25

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
Photo Details

kali ace
snap!
February 3rd, 2025  
julia ace
@kali66 yes they were over before you blinked.. Great to get a record of it though..
February 3rd, 2025  
Barb ace
Historic moment in time!
February 3rd, 2025  
Christina ace
So for the moment we’ve a airforce within planes? Great shot
February 3rd, 2025  
