Air Force Work Horse

Another shot from yesterday's flyover of the Hercules C130H on their farewell tour over NZ before they are decommissioned. These planes have be part of our Airforce, carrying Troops and supplies to help out in disasters around the Pacific. They were used as part of the recovery of the tragic Erubus disaster back in 1979. The have a record of accident free over their 60 years of service. Lets hope the new planes can be as reliable.