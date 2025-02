Owharoa Falls

FG and I went on a bit of a roady today as we had an 'on line' purchase to pick up and I was a bit pleased it was right by this lovely waterfall. I have photographed it before but different time of year so good to have some swimmers around. Had to use my ND filter as it was so bright.. managed to 'slow' the water just a little. Nowhere as much water as I have seen it before..