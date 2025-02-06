Waihi Pumphouse

Another shot from our day out yesterday. We had lunch at Waihi a small country town that started life as a Goldmining town. This is the remains of the 'Pumphouse' that is beside the now defunct Martha mine the is on the town border. while we were here a lady arrived with a trolley and two small boys, which we found out were twins and were home schooled.

She then started to set up what proved to be a sound system and mic and a ukulele.. We hung around for the performance.. Wow what a bonus.. she sung... Rome wasn't built in a day.. While she sang the boys had some bits of wood that they bashed and banged about.. she was unfazed and was making the most of the acoustics in this lovely building.. We later went down the street and we could still hear her..

Today is a public holiday being Waitangi Day.. Celebrating 185 years since the signing of the Treaty between the Maori Chief's and the English Governors.