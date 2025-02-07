Previous
Misty on the Flats by julzmaioro
Photo 4289

Misty on the Flats

Looked out this morning and saw the low mist drifting over the flats.. Always looks good with the tree's popping their heads out.. Love my view what ever the weather,,,
7th February 2025 7th Feb 25

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
1175% complete

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Fantastic shot! Amazing layers of low mist.
February 7th, 2025  
Jennifer Eurell ace
Aren't misty shots beautiful?
February 7th, 2025  
Dianne ace
A beaut view.
February 7th, 2025  
