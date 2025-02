Dahlia's

Got to near the end of the day and I had no photo for the day.. So took a few shots of the Dahlia's I picked today.. It has been very dry and the garden is struggling in the heat ( as I am) .. I took this shot of the vase on the coffee table the sun was coming in the door and at first look I nearly deleted it .. but I rather like the bokeh in the background of my Paua shaped ceramic bowl.. and the two over exposed shots to the side..( they are all the same colour)