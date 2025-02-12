Sign up
Previous
Photo 4294
Tropical...
The Hibiscus in my garden are loving the the hot dry weather at the moment. They are looking beautiful but tricky to photograph on the plants.. So nothing else for it than bring it inside for it to pose in my light tent..
12th February 2025
12th Feb 25
1
1
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
5401
photos
173
followers
202
following
1176% complete
View this month »
4287
4288
4289
4290
4291
4292
4293
4294
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z f
Taken
12th February 2025 3:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
beauty
,
tropical
,
hibiscus
Dianne
ace
And even your favourite colour! A beautiful flower and gorgeous image.
February 12th, 2025
