Previous
Tropical... by julzmaioro
Photo 4294

Tropical...

The Hibiscus in my garden are loving the the hot dry weather at the moment. They are looking beautiful but tricky to photograph on the plants.. So nothing else for it than bring it inside for it to pose in my light tent..
12th February 2025 12th Feb 25

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
1176% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dianne ace
And even your favourite colour! A beautiful flower and gorgeous image.
February 12th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact