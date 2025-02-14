Fat Bottomed Girls...

When I saw this photo on the back of the camera I immediately thought of the Queen song.

Several years ago we were at a family party celebrating my Brothers 40th birthday.. He was doing his speech and he said he wanted to dedicate the next song to his 3 Sister's (which I am the youngest).. We stood up feeling pretty chuffed that he thought of us.. Until Queen and Fat bottomed Girls blasted out.. We should of known better..

Some of my favourite things in the shot.. sunrise. fog and the cows..

Happy Valantines..