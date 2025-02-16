Sign up
Photo 4298
Fluffy Dandilion...
I noticed this Dandelion while watering the garden this morning.. So macro lens with a extension tube but was expecting too much as it was a bit breezy, so had to be quick between gusts.. pleased with the dark background..
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
5405
photos
173
followers
202
following
1177% complete
4291
4292
4293
4294
4295
4296
4297
4298
Tags
fluffy
,
dandelion
gloria jones
ace
Lovely details
February 16th, 2025
haskar
ace
Beautifully presented.
February 16th, 2025
