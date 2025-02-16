Previous
Fluffy Dandilion... by julzmaioro
Fluffy Dandilion...

I noticed this Dandelion while watering the garden this morning.. So macro lens with a extension tube but was expecting too much as it was a bit breezy, so had to be quick between gusts.. pleased with the dark background..
16th February 2025

julia

April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
gloria jones
Lovely details
February 16th, 2025  
haskar
Beautifully presented.
February 16th, 2025  
