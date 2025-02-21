Previous
Lie of the Land by julzmaioro
Photo 4303

Lie of the Land

Another shot from my walk across the paddocks yesterday.. The early morning sun is highlighting the dips and folds of the land..
21st February 2025 21st Feb 25

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
1178% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact