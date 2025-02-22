Sign up
Previous
Photo 4304
Peeping Peaks
Another shot from my early morning walk across the paddocks.. There is a gap in the 'Long white cloud' and the tip of one of the river hills is catching a little bit of morning sun..love the mist coming up the gully..
22nd February 2025
22nd Feb 25
2
2
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
5411
photos
174
followers
203
following
1179% complete
4297
4298
4299
4300
4301
4302
4303
4304
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z f
Taken
20th February 2025 7:53am
Privacy
Public
Tags
white
,
cloud
,
river
,
long
,
hills
,
waikato
Babs
ace
The long white cloud is mixed with black clouds today.
February 22nd, 2025
Jennifer Eurell
ace
Beautiful misty shot
February 22nd, 2025
