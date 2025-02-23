Thomas and Friends..

I was in town this morning and saw the Vintage trains were very busy. So I drove out of town to where the Workshop is to see if I could catch the train passing through, Today was a special day as Thomas and Friends were in action and they were having a bit of a break at the Workshop .. Perfect timing a few shots before they moved of to the main station where these people will disembark and another load will get on board. An exciting time for all the local ( and not so local) kids to see their hero.