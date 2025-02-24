Previous
Common Blue.. by julzmaioro
Common Blue..

.. The Straw Flowers are a big attraction for these little Blue Butterflies, along with bee's and Bumble Bee's ants and flies.. This little guy stayed reasonably still for long enough for me to catch him feeding on nectar..
24th February 2025 24th Feb 25

Babs ace
Lovely close up
February 24th, 2025  
