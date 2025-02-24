Sign up
Previous
Photo 4306
Common Blue..
.. The Straw Flowers are a big attraction for these little Blue Butterflies, along with bee's and Bumble Bee's ants and flies.. This little guy stayed reasonably still for long enough for me to catch him feeding on nectar..
24th February 2025
24th Feb 25
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
4306
Tags
blue
butterfly
common
Babs
ace
Lovely close up
February 24th, 2025
