Scrub Fire..

This afternoon I looked out and I could see smoke billowing out from the River Hills. You can see a glimpse of the river to the left of this shot, so on the other side of the river. But always a concern for our fellow farmers across the river. A lot of this land is very steep and scrub covered but there is also some forest land handy.. Soon after I took this shot a helicopter flew over and shortly after there seemed to be no more smoke, but I should imagine the local Fire brigade boys are keeping a very close eye on any 'hot spots'.
Our Girls graze on regardless of what's going on..
Scary but so glad that it was taken care of so efficiently
February 26th, 2025  
