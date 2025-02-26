Scrub Fire..

This afternoon I looked out and I could see smoke billowing out from the River Hills. You can see a glimpse of the river to the left of this shot, so on the other side of the river. But always a concern for our fellow farmers across the river. A lot of this land is very steep and scrub covered but there is also some forest land handy.. Soon after I took this shot a helicopter flew over and shortly after there seemed to be no more smoke, but I should imagine the local Fire brigade boys are keeping a very close eye on any 'hot spots'.

Our Girls graze on regardless of what's going on..