Centre of Attention..

24 hours late for this upload.. I was watering the garden when I saw a Prey Mantis, so dashed inside and got the camera with the macro lens, took a while to find him and then he dashed of in the under growth and gone.. So this Hibiscus couldn't run from me.. When you photograph the Hibiscus it is near impossible to get both the stamen and flower both in focus.. so today I concentrated on the Stamen.. Love the colours of this one..