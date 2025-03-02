Sign up
Previous
Photo 4312
Early Morning Mono
Had to duck out this morning when I saw the sunrise and the mist.. This was how I saw it, no colour changes..
Love the view .. different every day.
2nd March 2025
2nd Mar 25
0
0
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
5419
photos
174
followers
203
following
1181% complete
View this month »
4305
4306
4307
4308
4309
4310
4311
4312
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z f
Taken
2nd March 2025 7:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunrise
,
mist
,
mono
,
colour
