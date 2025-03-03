Previous
Aliens amongst us... by julzmaioro
Photo 4313

Aliens amongst us...

Found this guy amongst the foliage while watering the garden.. Luckily he hung around for long enough for me to organise my macro camera.. He moved on soon after this shot..
3rd March 2025 3rd Mar 25

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
1181% complete

Steve ace
Nice and agreed!
March 3rd, 2025  
Brian ace
Excellent 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
March 3rd, 2025  
