Photo 4313
Aliens amongst us...
Found this guy amongst the foliage while watering the garden.. Luckily he hung around for long enough for me to organise my macro camera.. He moved on soon after this shot..
3rd March 2025
3rd Mar 25
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Tags
garden
,
mantis
,
prey
Steve
ace
Nice and agreed!
March 3rd, 2025
Brian
ace
Excellent 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
March 3rd, 2025
