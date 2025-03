Wipe Your Mouth...

Got to the end of the day after Motorway travel, the head ache of Hospital parking and a Hospital clinic appointment for FG and no time for a photo, so resorted to another Macro shot.

The Bumble Bee's are spoilt for choice at the moment and today were busy on the Rudibekia.. I got several shots but I was amused with this one that looks like he is dribbling pollen.. Really is in his 'Happy Place'