Wedding Ready.. by julzmaioro
Photo 4318

Wedding Ready..

A bit late for the 8th March image as I was one of two Photographers for a friends wedding. We got a call early Saturday morning to say 'You may want to come down earlier to get some shot's of the Reception venue ( at their home) before people arrive'.. It was fantastic and every detail thought of. The Groom is very handy with his hands and made this 'Photo booth at the last minute.. And Bud the Cattle dog was happy to pose for me. You may recognize the view behind as very similar to the view you see from my early morning shots.. They are our next door neighbours.
8th March 2025 8th Mar 25

julia

ace
gloria jones ace
Great shot of this cool wedding setup
March 9th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
What fun!
March 9th, 2025  
