Steampunk Princess & Pup..

An early upload today as we off out shortly. The Steampunk group had their annual event at the Vintage Railway today and as usual had a fun day, though it is earlier than usual so it was very hot and sunny so difficult for both the Steam punkers and photographers alike.

There was this backdrop setup so it was a welcome relief in the shade, though all the photographers were scrabbling for the perfect spot.. This little pup seemed to be quite happy to pose.