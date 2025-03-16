Sign up
Photo 4326
Let's Get Cranking..
A extra vehicle as a prop this year.. this lovely car is owned by one of the Steam punkers and they were having a lot of fun on it , in it and around it...
16th March 2025
16th Mar 25
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Tags
vintage
steam
punk
handle
crank
Carole G
ace
Sorry, I missed it t his year, but I darent' go off on yet another photo jaunt so soon from getting home.
March 16th, 2025
julia
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Yes I thought your computer could grown if you up loaded another big upload.. Next years STP day is about a week later so mark it on you calendar..
March 16th, 2025
