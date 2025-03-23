Previous
All Wrapped up... by julzmaioro
All Wrapped up...

While mowing the lawn this afternoon I spotted some ripe cape gooseberries so what's a girl to do take a photo of course. I have taken shot before but usually of the skeleton case and no berry... watch this space..
23rd March 2025 23rd Mar 25

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful!
March 23rd, 2025  
Christina ace
Fabulous
March 23rd, 2025  
Dianne ace
Yum - great image. Lucky Quinn wasn't there or you wouldn't have had any berries to photograph.
March 23rd, 2025  
julia ace
@dide Yes I heard the neighbour's down the road has no raspberries left after a Quinn visit..
March 23rd, 2025  
