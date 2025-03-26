Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4336
Waves of Fog...
This is another shot from yesterdays fog photo.. looking the other way, to the South over the Waikato River, ;oved how the fog appeared to look like waves..
26th March 2025
26th Mar 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
5443
photos
173
followers
203
following
1187% complete
View this month »
4329
4330
4331
4332
4333
4334
4335
4336
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G780G
Taken
25th March 2025 7:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
waves
,
river
,
fog
,
waikatp
mike
ace
stunning shot
March 26th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close