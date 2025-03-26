Previous
Waves of Fog... by julzmaioro
Waves of Fog...

This is another shot from yesterdays fog photo.. looking the other way, to the South over the Waikato River, ;oved how the fog appeared to look like waves..
26th March 2025 26th Mar 25

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
mike ace
stunning shot
