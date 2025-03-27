Previous
OAP DAY OUT by julzmaioro
OAP DAY OUT

Today FG & Iare celebrating our 49th wedding anniversary. We decided to treat ourselves to a day out..
We caught the train to the City then the ferry to near by Waiheke Island.. The weather was beautiful and enjoyed a delightful lunch with a nice cold cigar.
A wander around town checking out the art galleries and shops. Then back to the ferry. When we were on the train heading for home got a message from our daughter (who is celebrating their 26th anniversary today) to join them for dinner... So a big day for these old folks.. but fun..
