Ghost Boat...

This is Rangitoto Island that is in the Waitamata Habour just off the Auckland East coast and we past it when on the ferry to Waiheke. There was a slight movement hence the blur.. but I rather liked it.

Rangitoto is volcanic conical Island and it is a land mark we can see from home yet we are over 80 Klms away.. know one lives on the island but there are a few batches that can be rented out for short stays..