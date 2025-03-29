Sign up
Previous
Photo 4339
Heavy Lifters..
As we past the Port's of Auckland while cruising the Harbour I was impressed with all the container cranes all lined up.. Thought it lent itself to be converted to black and white..
Good to see the Port's from this POV..
29th March 2025
29th Mar 25
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
5446
photos
173
followers
203
following
4332
4333
4334
4335
4336
4337
4338
4339
Views
6
365
NIKON Z f
27th March 2025 3:39pm
Tags
of
,
heavy
,
crane
,
auckland
,
ports
,
lifters
