Heavy Lifters.. by julzmaioro
Photo 4339

Heavy Lifters..

As we past the Port's of Auckland while cruising the Harbour I was impressed with all the container cranes all lined up.. Thought it lent itself to be converted to black and white..
Good to see the Port's from this POV..
29th March 2025 29th Mar 25

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
