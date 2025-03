Serenity...

As I got up this morning I saw some nice colour, but within minutes it had faded and the mist drifted over, but it drifted off again and the colour came back.. The 'Islands' of tree's were poking out and the vibrant colour floated above the mist.. All that was heard was the odd 'wordddle' of a magpie.. and moo of a cow.. Oh The Serenity..