Murphey The 'Bestdog'

This is a photo from the wedding I was one of the Photographers for.. It was very relaxed and casual it was set in a lovely bit of native bush on their farm so hence the haybale seats.. they were all beautifully covered in calico and knotted on the ends with a peacock feather as decoration.. but 1/2 hour before the guests arrived it started to rain and the calico had to be removed. .. but I don't think anyone noticed.

Murphy is one of 3 of the Bride and Grooms dogs and of course they had to be there.. with their lovely neckcheif's looked very smart..