Photo 4345
Hobbiton... The Shire..
This is a view of the Green Dragon Inn and The Mill House .. With part of the 1260 acre Sheep and Beef farm in the background.
We had a lovely Cider at the Green Dragon which was a great way to end our 2 hour walk around Hobbiton..
4th April 2025
4th Apr 25
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
5452
photos
174
followers
203
following
1190% complete
365
Camera
NIKON Z f
Taken
3rd April 2025 3:16pm
green
house
dragon
nz
mill
shire
hobbiton
