Hobbiton... The Shire..

This is a view of the Green Dragon Inn and The Mill House .. With part of the 1260 acre Sheep and Beef farm in the background.
We had a lovely Cider at the Green Dragon which was a great way to end our 2 hour walk around Hobbiton..
