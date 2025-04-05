Previous
Bilbo Baggins... Bag End.. by julzmaioro
Photo 4346

Bilbo Baggins... Bag End..

On the top of the Shire is the Hobbit Hole of Bilbo Baggins, quite a grand looking home, but it's crowning glory is the lovely 'Oak' tree.. It is not what it seems.. Peter Jackson is a perfectionist and just knew what shape the tree had to be. He in the end commissioned a fake tree, with thousand's of silk leaves.. On the night before filming was due to start he was not happy with the colour... so bring in some art student's and cranes and repaint them.. They now have been replaced with synthetic leaves. It is all very real looking, other than close up the leaves look very stiff, and unlike a real Oak it is evergreen..
5th April 2025 5th Apr 25

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
1190% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Looks like an old oak tree to me! Lovely shot.
April 5th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact