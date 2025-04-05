Bilbo Baggins... Bag End..

On the top of the Shire is the Hobbit Hole of Bilbo Baggins, quite a grand looking home, but it's crowning glory is the lovely 'Oak' tree.. It is not what it seems.. Peter Jackson is a perfectionist and just knew what shape the tree had to be. He in the end commissioned a fake tree, with thousand's of silk leaves.. On the night before filming was due to start he was not happy with the colour... so bring in some art student's and cranes and repaint them.. They now have been replaced with synthetic leaves. It is all very real looking, other than close up the leaves look very stiff, and unlike a real Oak it is evergreen..