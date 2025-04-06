Sign up
Previous
Photo 4347
Inside A Hobbit-hole..
There are two Hobbit Holes than you can go into, most of them are just a façade, but recently they have opened two up.. It is amazing, the detail is very well thought out, I think Hobbit's would of had a very comfortable lives.
6th April 2025
6th Apr 25
2
1
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
5454
photos
174
followers
203
following
1190% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z f
Taken
3rd April 2025 2:59pm
Exif
View Info
Flashback
View
Tags
holes
,
lounge
,
hobbit
,
room.
Issi Bannerman
ace
What a gorgeous scene!
April 6th, 2025
Maggiemae
ace
Good to get the inside so clear with little light, I presume! I would think so many people would love to see this!
April 6th, 2025
