Inside A Hobbit-hole.. by julzmaioro
Inside A Hobbit-hole..

There are two Hobbit Holes than you can go into, most of them are just a façade, but recently they have opened two up.. It is amazing, the detail is very well thought out, I think Hobbit's would of had a very comfortable lives.
6th April 2025 6th Apr 25

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Issi Bannerman ace
What a gorgeous scene!
April 6th, 2025  
Maggiemae ace
Good to get the inside so clear with little light, I presume! I would think so many people would love to see this!
April 6th, 2025  
