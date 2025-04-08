Previous
Bilbo Baggins Bag End ..#2 by julzmaioro
Bilbo Baggins Bag End ..#2

Another shot of Bilbo Baggins home Bag End.. You can just see a glimpse of 'The Oak Tree'.
His home was quite large and had several window going around the hill and he would of had a view of the whole Shire..
8th April 2025 8th Apr 25

julia

@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
