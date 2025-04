Christchurch Tram..

FG and I flew to Christchurch today with family to attend our Grandaughters Graduation.. Today Taryn #2GD showed us around the City she has called home for 3 years.. We have had a fun time going to some nice Eateries and seeing some local attractions.. Very sobering going to the Earthquake Museum .. Hearing stories of the 2011 Earthquake.. Tomorrow is Graduation day..