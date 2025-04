Two Thumbs Peak...

This shot was taken on our 4x4 tour on Monday..

It was a pretty wild day at times with the wind blowing us about and our driver was 'reading' the

clouds and predicting what was in store. But thankfully the clouds did clear at times to give us some stunning views... This is Two Thumbs Peak.. I love some of the names that we came across on our trip .. Pudding Hill, Terrible Valley, Mt Misery, Cloudy Peak, Dry Creek.. They all sound like there is a story behind them.