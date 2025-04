Hot Cross Buns..

Had to get cracking this morning and make a batch of Hot Cross Buns. Hadn't made any plans with family that they would call in for HCB's but I knew if I didn't they would call in for sure... Eldest daughter Donna is a real lover of HCB's to the point I often got requests when she was pregnant with the girls for some to be dropped off to her work..

I stick to traditional flavour no adding chocolate or caramel ..

Happy Easter everyone.

PS.. Yes the family did turn up..