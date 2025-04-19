Church of the Holy Innocents..

We came across this cute wee Church while on our 4x4 tour. It is a private family Church on the Mt Peel Forest Station. It was built in 1869. It was named Church of the Holy Innocents as the first four burials were small children.

To be buried here you have to be family or invited to be laid to rest here. The most famous person to be buried her is Dame Ngaio Marsh a crime book writer of international repute. She stayed at the Station and did a lot of research here with the help of a local Doctor.

The Church was severely damaged in the 2010 Earthquake the whole front of the Church collapsed breaking a huge stain glass window.. Locals rallied and funds were raised to repair it.