Previous
Church of the Holy Innocents.. by julzmaioro
Photo 4360

Church of the Holy Innocents..

We came across this cute wee Church while on our 4x4 tour. It is a private family Church on the Mt Peel Forest Station. It was built in 1869. It was named Church of the Holy Innocents as the first four burials were small children.
To be buried here you have to be family or invited to be laid to rest here. The most famous person to be buried her is Dame Ngaio Marsh a crime book writer of international repute. She stayed at the Station and did a lot of research here with the help of a local Doctor.
The Church was severely damaged in the 2010 Earthquake the whole front of the Church collapsed breaking a huge stain glass window.. Locals rallied and funds were raised to repair it.
19th April 2025 19th Apr 25

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
1194% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact