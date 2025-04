Cairns Clutter..

When we stopped at the Tekapo Church to ' get the shot'. I could not believe what a mess the foreshore of the lake was. You couldn't move for all the Cairns tourists had made. Some were pretty tall ( 1.5 metres and possibly more) which would of made it dangerous for this little guy.

It was pointed out by a local on FB as to how damaging it could be for flora and fauna in the area. It has not been a issue previous years.

This is just one very small portion it covered a huge area.