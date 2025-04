Always take time to smell the Roses...

Just finished the editing of the Graduation photo's and I had a laugh about this one. SIL Kerry is a very busy pool builder and could only manage a 24 hour break to come down to Christchurch, but it was good to see him put his phone away and enjoy the Botanical Gardens and smell the roses and also if you look closely give a little person a lift up on his shoulder. Here is daughter Donna, FG, Taryn and Kerry... and a little person..