ANZAC 2025

Today is ANZAC day commemorated every year on the 25th April each year. Remembering men and women that have served for our Countries. Today is 110 years since the terrible battle of ANZAC cove in Turkey. My Father was a Returned Serviceman of WW2 and her served in North Africa and Italy, He returned home injured with shrapnel from the battle at Monte Cassino.

Lest we Forget.