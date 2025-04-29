Previous
Tau the Photo Bomber by julzmaioro
Tau the Photo Bomber

Today I went out to get some more photo's of the Fungi before the expected rain comes.. put the large rubbish down on the ground, got down ready to focus on the fungi, when I realized I didn't have a sd card in the camera.. struggle up get that sorted then back out. Just got it all lined up when suddenly it all went black.. Tau the Cat walked through the scene, breaking the fungi off.. Grrr.. Ok I think I can work with that so ready to shoot the newly arranged scene, this time he comes up and head buts me, then goes and sit down begging me to take his photo.. I gave up, and now it's raining..
We have a set topic for our Camera.. Ground level.. So I guess this shot fills that category
29th April 2025 29th Apr 25

julia

Helen Westerbeke
love it - Tau was meant to be! gorgeous
April 29th, 2025  
Dianne ace
Tau has given you the ground level shot!
April 29th, 2025  
