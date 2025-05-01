Previous
Heading Home.. by julzmaioro
Photo 4372

Heading Home..

A bit of a rough day today so here is another shot from yesterday's Hunt. Ryan the Head Huntsman leading the Hound's and other riders home for a well earned rest..
1st May 2025 1st May 25

Jennifer Eurell ace
Do they actually go out catching anything? Nice photo.
May 1st, 2025  
Maggiemae ace
Iconic pursuit - they would be proud in England!
May 1st, 2025  
julia ace
@jeneurell ..Hares but the Hsres usually out smart the hounds..
May 1st, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
May 1st, 2025  
Dianne ace
Really lovely image.
May 1st, 2025  
