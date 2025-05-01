Sign up
Photo 4372
Heading Home..
A bit of a rough day today so here is another shot from yesterday's Hunt. Ryan the Head Huntsman leading the Hound's and other riders home for a well earned rest..
1st May 2025
1st May 25
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Tags
horses
,
hounds
,
huntsman
Jennifer Eurell
ace
Do they actually go out catching anything? Nice photo.
May 1st, 2025
Maggiemae
ace
Iconic pursuit - they would be proud in England!
May 1st, 2025
julia
ace
@jeneurell
..Hares but the Hsres usually out smart the hounds..
May 1st, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
May 1st, 2025
Dianne
ace
Really lovely image.
May 1st, 2025
