Church of The Good Shepherd

Edited a few more of my photo's from our trip to the South Island (NZ)..

This Church is probably the most photographed and visited Church in NZ. So much so it is very difficult to get a photo with out lots of people milling around. So I was pretty pleased to get this shot with only one lady in the shot and pleased that at least she was wearing a pleasing colour.

The sky is giving a halo effect I thought.