All Wrapped Up..

We had to take the car into town for a WOF, but on the way I could see lots that I would like to take a photo of.. Lucky FG picked me up and this scene was just down the road so we could go home and get the camera and go and get some shots.. Apparently it is a bit of a phenomenon with the current weather conditions, and according to google it is juvenile spiders going a bit rampant spinning silk... They certainly have here at any rate.