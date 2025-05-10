Fred Graham Sculpture

Previous
Yesterday New Zealand got the sad news that a local artist Fred Graham has past away. Fred lives in our town and although he is Nationally and world renowned he returns lots to our small town. This is his latest piece that was unveiled back in October and is placed just as you enter town. It is large 5-6 metres high and made of stainless steel. Fred was 97 and he has been an artist and educator most of his life, I attended an opening of an exhibition of his and was surprised just how many median he worked in.. Stainless steel, wood (carving) flax weaving and painting, and pounamu (greenstone).. He will be very missed both locally and in the art world.
Wylie ace
Great that he was still active to the end
May 10th, 2025  
Dianne ace
Yes - he gave so much to the community and to all of NZ. It's neat to see this sculpture as you arrive into our town.
May 10th, 2025  
