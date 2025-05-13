Beautiful Bouquet

I had a lovely surprise last night at our monthly meeting when I received this beautiful bouquet as a thank you for my 41/2 years as President of the club. I enjoyed doing the job but I was pleased to hand it over to the younger capable hands, but it is nice to be appreciated..

I was folding the sheets which had to have a short blast in the dryer when they came off the clothes line and next minute a Lady Bird flew out of the sheet and on to the flowers. Quickly grabbed the camera to get a shot of her on the flowers but unfortunately she had disappeared, probably out side to cool down.

I may be a bit absent over the next few days as going away and I think it is very poor wifi and coverage.