Beautiful Bouquet by julzmaioro
Beautiful Bouquet

I had a lovely surprise last night at our monthly meeting when I received this beautiful bouquet as a thank you for my 41/2 years as President of the club. I enjoyed doing the job but I was pleased to hand it over to the younger capable hands, but it is nice to be appreciated..
I was folding the sheets which had to have a short blast in the dryer when they came off the clothes line and next minute a Lady Bird flew out of the sheet and on to the flowers. Quickly grabbed the camera to get a shot of her on the flowers but unfortunately she had disappeared, probably out side to cool down.
I may be a bit absent over the next few days as going away and I think it is very poor wifi and coverage.
Gillian Brown ace
Beautiful colours.
May 13th, 2025  
julia ace
@gillian1912 It is well known amongst my friends that orange is my favorite colour..
May 13th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
how lovely
May 13th, 2025  
