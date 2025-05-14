Previous
Tongaporutu.. by julzmaioro
Tongaporutu..

This is where we are staying for a few nights.. just grabbing some wifi while we have service.. we are in the bach in the middle next to the bright blue one.. Not a bad spit to watch the sunset.. Tomorrow shot maybe..
Chris ace
Looks a lovely spot. Enjoy :)
May 14th, 2025  
