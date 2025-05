Misty and Moody...

Home now from my few days away.. We left in sunny sky's but soon started to run into ribbons of fog. I glimpsed this lone tree high above on the hill with the mist drifting in and out.. Thankfully there was some where to pull over safely and get a few shots. Quickly it changed to how much we could see the tree..

I converted it to b&w as there was very little colour in it anyway..