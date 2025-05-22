Previous
Top Dressing the Fertilizer by julzmaioro
Photo 4393

Top Dressing the Fertilizer

Today the remainder of the fertilizer got put on the home farm. They started last week while I was away and did our runoff blocks, so good that weather and availability of the Pilot all lined up. John the Pilot has been the Pilot for several years now and he has now trained up his wife to drive the loader, they are a very slick team and work so well together, and convenient for them as if the weather cancels flying they have a day off together.
Top image doing a swoop over the farm.. top right .. Refueling.. Yvonne does the hand pump.. LL.. Putting the Fert into the hopper.. 650 to 700 KGs at a time.. LR.. Swoop over the back of the farm with the fog hanging over the river ..
julia

ace
@julzmaioro
Maggiemae ace

A big investment and in the budget for better profit! Well captured!
May 22nd, 2025  
julia ace
@maggiemae Certainly is a big expense and lots of other things get put on hold.. but also can't afford not to put it on..
May 22nd, 2025  
Christina ace
Haha having a day off together may or may not be a good thing ;)
May 22nd, 2025  
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice pics!
May 22nd, 2025  
Janice ace
Great record of this important event!
May 22nd, 2025  
