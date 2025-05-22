Top Dressing the Fertilizer

Today the remainder of the fertilizer got put on the home farm. They started last week while I was away and did our runoff blocks, so good that weather and availability of the Pilot all lined up. John the Pilot has been the Pilot for several years now and he has now trained up his wife to drive the loader, they are a very slick team and work so well together, and convenient for them as if the weather cancels flying they have a day off together.

Top image doing a swoop over the farm.. top right .. Refueling.. Yvonne does the hand pump.. LL.. Putting the Fert into the hopper.. 650 to 700 KGs at a time.. LR.. Swoop over the back of the farm with the fog hanging over the river ..